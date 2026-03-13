Eight Non-MLB Players Who Stole the Show in World Baseball Classic Pool Play

Pool play at the 2026 World Baseball Classic has officially concluded. As expected, there were some dominant performances from MLB players during the opening round of the tournament, such as Italy slugger Vinnie Pasquantino’s three-homer game against Mexico on Wednesday night, or Shohei Ohtani’s grand slam in Japan’s first game.

It wasn’t only MLB players who were turning heads during pool play, however. What makes the WBC so special is the chance to see players from various different countries and leagues compete against one another. There were some standout performances from players not currently in MLB who were able to leave their mark on the tournament.

Let’s look back at some of the best showings from non-MLB players thus far into the WBC.

Bo Gyeong Moon, 1B - Korea

Bo Gyeong Moon leads all players in RBIs at the World Baseball Classic, having driven in 11 runs across Korea’s first four games. The 25-year-old infielder has a .538 batting average and 1.779 OPS in 13 at-bats thus far. He’s hit two home runs and struck out just once, playing a pivotal role in Korea reaching the elimination stages of the WBC.

Dante Nori, OF - Italy

The bottom of Italy’s batting order has been outstanding throughout the tournament. Nori, Italy’s No. 9 batter, played a big role in helping the team win Pool B. Nori has a .500 batting average, going 6-for-12 at the plate, with two home runs and five RBIs.

Jon Berti, 2B - Italy

Berti has spent plenty of time in MLB throughout his career, but he’s not currently signed with a team. That could very well change based on his play at the WBC. Berti has five hits, including three extra-base hits, in 12 at-bats. Berti is a great defender and an excellent contact hitter, traits which have come up big for Italy in its first four games.

Yu Chang, 3B - Chinese Taipei

Chang had six hits across four games at the WBC for Chinese Taipei. He hit one home run, had five RBIs and also drew a pair of walks. Chinese Taipei earned two wins in the opening round of the WBC, and Chang had five hits and five RBIs in those games. The former Red Sox infielder hasn’t played in MLB since 2023, currently playing in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Emmanuel De Jesus, LHP - Venezuela

Currently vying for a spot on the Tigers’ roster, De Jesus impressed in his start for Venezuela against Israel, striking out eight batters across five innings while surrendering just one run and two hits. De Jesus made his MLB debut for the Marlins in 2023, allowing eight runs in 6 1/3 innings, and hasn't made a big league appearance since..

Ondřej Satoria, RHP - Czechia

Satoria pitched two excellent outings for Czechia, once as a starter and once as a reliever. He recorded six strikeouts across 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Working as a full-time electrician back home in the Czech Republic, Satoria’s brilliant outings were among the most beloved highlights of pool play, even if Czechia didn’t advance to the elimination rounds.

Czechia's Ondřej Satoria, who is a full-time electrician, received a standing ovation after throwing 4.2 shutout innings against Japan in WBC 👏 pic.twitter.com/hrRHZKUb73 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2026

Enzo Sawayama, LHP - Brazil

The Japanese-born southpaw from Brazil was outstanding at the World Baseball Classic, logging two scoreless starts and surrendering just four hits with six strikeouts across eight innings. At just 22 years old, Sawayama has already represented Brazil on the international stage several times, including four years ago at the WBC qualifiers when he was just 18.

Alex Wells, LHP - Australia

Wells made two solid outings for Australia at the WBC, striking out nine batters and surrendering two runs across six innings. Wells, a former Orioles starter, hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2022, appearing in 13 games with Baltimore and recording a 6.60 ERA. The 29-year-old currently pitches back home in his native Australia in the Geelong Baseball Association.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated