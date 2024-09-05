San Francisco Giants' Blake Snell on Historic Tear Entering Start vs. Diamondbacks
Blake Snell had a rough couple of months to open 2024, but the San Francisco Giants lefty has been riding historically high this summer.
Dating back to July 9, Snell has gone 2-0 with a 1.30 ERA, 0.754 WHIP, .117 batting average against and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings. The Giants are 8-2 when he has taken the mound in that span, which was highlighted by his no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Snell is now the only left-handed pitcher in MLB history to allow 25 or fewer hits and strike out at least 80 batters over a 10-start stretch. He has given up just 24 hits over the past two months, all while striking out 83.
The 31-year-old left-hander was forced to bide his time in free agency until mid-March, when the San Francisco Giants finally signed him to a one-year, "prove it" deal for $32 million. Snell then hit the injured list after just three starts, and he was sidelined again three starts into his return.
To that point in the season, Snell was 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA, 1.944 WHIP, .308 batting average against and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Everything changed when Snell was activated off the injured list for the second time, and he has been among the most untouchable pitchers in baseball ever since. The two-time Cy Young winner may not be able to snag the honor for a third time here in 2024, but Snell has proven that he is still working with his best stuff.
Snell will try to extend his historic streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. First pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.
Arizona has scored more runs than any other team in the league this season, while San Francisco has given Snell just 3.4 runs of support per game in his ongoing streak of dominance.
