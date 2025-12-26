Mariners Surprisingly Tabbed 'Perfect Fit' For Familiar Two-Time All-Star

The Seattle Mariners professed at the beginning of the offseason that they wanted to bring back as many of their own free agents as possible, but it always felt like lip service to Eugenio Suárez.

Seattle's primary goal was a new deal for first baseman Josh Naylor, which they got done in November, and their next objective failed when Jorge Polanco signed with the New York Mets. Yet in the two weeks since Polanco signed, there's hardly been a peep about the Mariners shifting their focus to a third transaction that lands Suárez in town.

Though it seems slightly far-fetched at this point, MLB.com analyst Andrew Simon thinks the Mariners should do all they can to land the power-hitting third baseman.

Could Suárez still be on the table for Mariners?

On Thursday, Simon named the Mariners as the "perfect fit" for Suárez, who hit 49 home runs this past season, but struggled in Seattle after coming over in a July 30 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Ben Williamson (.604 OPS as a rookie) is currently projected as the Opening Day starter at third, and even if top prospect Colt Emerson is ready to take over at some point in 2026, the Mariners have room to slide Suárez to DH, even after signing lefty-masher Rob Refsnyder to a one-year deal this week," wrote Simon.

"Suárez has thump left in his bat, and he could still help the Mariners make good on their legitimate championship aspirations."

Suárez owns a .741 OPS as a member of the Mariners in his career, compared to an .832 mark with the D-backs and .811 with the Cincinnati Reds. One of the reasons he's unsigned at this point is probably because he's holding out for a high salary, something the Mariners might be averse to giving him.

However, the logic behind adding a bat capable of popping 40 home runs this season applies well to what the Mariners are trying to accomplish.

