San Francisco Giants Do Something They Haven't Done in More Than 110 Years of History
The San Francisco Giants pounded the rival Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 on Sunday afternoon, beating their rivals in front of the Oracle Park faithful.
The win puts the Giants at 41-44 on the year while the loss drops the Dodgers to 52-33. Part of the reason that San Francisco was able to win was because of the historic offensive performance they put together. In fact, the organization did something it hasn't done in more than 110 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most doubles in a game, Giants since 1901:
4/11/1912 at BRO: 12
Today vs LAD: 10
6/9/1901 at CIN: 10
Jorge Soler had two doubles, as did Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey, while Luis Matos, David Villar, Nick Ahmed and Austin Slater each had one.
It's been a rather disappointing season for the Giants, so perhaps the outburst will open the door to a sustained run of good play. San Francisco spent a ton of money in the offseason on Jung Hoo Lee, Soler, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, while also signing Jordan Hicks and trading Robbie Ray. Lee is out for the season and Snell has underwhelmed. He's also currently on the injured list.
With baseball having an extremely limited three-game schedule on Monday, the Giants are off. They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves.
First pitch in that game is set for 7:20 p.m. ET as the Giants are scheduled to start Hayden Birdsong against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.
It will be the second career start for Birdsong.
