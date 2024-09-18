San Francisco Giants Lefty Blake Snell Continues Historic Run in Dominant Tuesday Win
The San Francisco Giants shut out the Baltimore Orioles 10-0 on Tuesday night at Camden Yards. With the win, the Giants are 73-78 on the season. The Orioles are now 84-67 after the loss, and they've fallen to 4.0 games back in the American League East
In the win, Giants' lefty Blake Snell continued his resurgence on the mound by going 6.0 innings and surrendering just one hit. He walked two and struck out 12, moving his record to 4-3 and dropping his ERA to 3.31.
Snell, who signed late in the offseason and then got injured twice, has finally caught his stride. As a result, he's expected to opt-out again this offseason and test the market once more.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Snell is also on a historic run:
Blake Snell has a .124 opponent BA over his last 13 starts
only other pitchers with an opp BA that low over a 13-start span, single-season in live-ball era (1920, excluding openers):
2021 Freddy Peralta
2021 Jacob deGrom
h/t @EliasSports
It was the second game of 12+ strikeouts for Snell this season. One of the top strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned 136 batters in just 98.0 innings. Snell is 31 years old and is a two-time Cy Young winner.
In free agency, he should have a solid market, but teams will continue to have questions about his age and his control. He has 43 walks in his 98.0 innings and it's something that has plagued him throughout his career.
The Giants will take on the Orioles again on Wednesday.
