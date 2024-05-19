Luis Matos is On an Absolutely Historic Tear at the Plate Right Now
San Francisco Giants' outfielder Luis Matos only has 26 at-bats this season, but boy, has he made them count.
The 22-year-old with a top prospect pedigree had five RBI on Friday night and added six more on Saturday as part of a 14-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.
He went 3-for-6 in the win with the six RBI, two runs scored and a home run.
As a result of his hot stretch, he's doing things rarely ever seen in team - or league - history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Luis Matos’ 11 RBI are tied for most by a player in a 2-game span at age 22 or younger (since RBI official in 1920), with:
7/25-26, 1970 Johnny Bench
7/4/1939 (DH) Jim Tabor
7/5-9, 1937 Joe DiMaggio
Luis Matos’ 11 RBI are tied for most by a Giants player in a 2-game span (since RBI official in 1920), with:
1982 Jack Clark
1944 Phil Weintraub (2 overlapping spans)
1932 Bill Terry
1925 Irish Meusel (2 overlapping spans)
Luis Matos’ 17 RBI are tied for the most by a player in his first 6 games with a plate appearance of a season (since RBI official in 1920), with 2013 Chris Davis
With Jung Hoo Lee now out for the season with a torn labrum, Matos portends to get an extended run in the Giants' outfield, and thus far, he's making the most of it.
The Giants are 22-25 on the season after the win while the Rockies are 15-30 after the loss.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon.
