San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald Joins Franchise Legends With Latest Home Run
The second half emergence of Tyler Fitzgerald continued Monday, as the San Francisco Giants rookie opened Monday's game against the Washington Nationals with a bang.
Fitzgerald led off the contest with a 416-foot solo home run, and that set the table for the Giants to go on and win 4-1. He finished the evening 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, making history in the process.
The leadoff homer was Fitzgerald's 12th of the season and the 11th in his last 17 games. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Fitzgerald now joins Barry Bonds, Willie McCovey, Jim Ray Hart, Willie Mays, Walker Cooper and Mel Ott as the only players in Giants franchise history to achieve that feat.
Fitzgerald was in and out of the lineup, on and off the major league roster, for the first few months of the 2024 season. Through July 7, the 26-year-old was batting a respectable .276 with a .724 OPS, but he only had one home run and six RBI in 34 games.
In the 17 games Fitzgerald has played in since, he is batting .359 with a 1.376 OPS. On top of his 11 home runs, Fitzgerald has added 18 RBI, averaging more than one per game.
Fitzgerald previously split his time between shortstop, second base and center field, but he has been sticking at shortstop ever since he resurgence began.
As a result, Fitzgerald became one of just four shortstops since 1901 to hit 11-plus home runs in a 17-game span. Trea Turner did it in 2023, Troy Tulowitzki did it in 2010 and Alex Rodriguez did in 2002.
Fitzgerald and the Giants will resume their series with the Nationals on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
