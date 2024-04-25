Seattle Mariners Lose Key Team Leader to Unfortunate Injury
Heading into the series finale on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners have placed shortstop and team leader J.P. Crawford on the injured list with an oblique strain.
Per the team on social media:
Leo Rivas (#76), INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
J.P. Crawford, INF, placed on 10-day Injured List (retro. April 24).
Gregory Santos, RHP, transferred to 60-day Injured List.
Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with the issue, which arose during batting practice.
Crawford told reporters, like Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, that he has a Grade 1 strain, which is the best kind to have. Obliques are pesky and nagging injuries, so the hope is that Crawford can return quickly, but that's not known yet at this point.
This is a tough loss for Seattle on multiple fronts, since Crawford is arguably the team's biggest leader and one of its biggest personalities. He's struggled at the plate this year, hitting just .198 with a .296 on-base percentage, but he posted career-highs last year in home runs (19), RBI (65) and walks (94). His 94 walks led the American League.
His absence will impact the M's defensively, as he's the leader of the infield and a 2020 Gold Glove winner. It will also force Josh Rojas to likely become the team's leadoff hitter.
This will be the Major League debut for Rivas, who is 26-years-old.
Per the team's release on him:
Rivas, 26, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. Rivas has appeared in 12 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma, batting .308 (16x52) with 12 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBI, 5 stolen bases and 11 walks, getting on base at a .422 clip and slugging .462 (.883 OPS).
Rivas spent the 2023 season in Double-A Arkansas, hitting .255 (84x329) with 71 runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 47 RBI, 50 stolen bases and 86 walks, getting on base at a .411 clip and slugging .347 (.757 OPS). His 50 stolen bases were tied for third-most int the Texas League.
The Mariners will play the Rangers at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday.
