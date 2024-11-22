Shohei Ohtani Makes Remarkable History as He Captures Another MVP Award
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani won the National League MVP Award on Thursday night, getting the unanimous victory.
For Ohtani, it was his third-ever MVP Award. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees took home the American League version. It was his second-ever win.
Ohtani made mountains of history with the honor, becoming only the second player ever to win the MVP Award in both leagues (Frank Robinson). Furthermore, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he is the first full-time DH to win the award.
Shohei Ohtani is the first full-time DH to win MVP
excluding pitchers, ‘21/’23 Ohtani and the 2020 season – the prior fewest fielding games in an MVP season: 1979 Don Baylor, 97 games
Because an arm injury prevented him from pitching, Ohtani was relegated to only DH-work. He should return to pitching in 2025, but there are questions as to when after he sustained an injury to his left arm in the World Series.
Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal before the 2024 season, became the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single year. Ohtani ended the year with 54 homers and 59 steals.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old Ohtani hit .310 as well
The Dodgers won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games. The Dodgers are expected to be contenders for another title in 2025 and appear primed to spend big again in free agency to ensure it happens.
