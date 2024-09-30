Shohei Ohtani Finishes in Even More Historic Company as Regular Season Comes to Close

Shohei Ohtani led the NL in HR & had 59 SB



He’s the 5th player to lead his league in HR *and* have MORE than 40 SB in a season since 1900, joining:



1912 Tris Speaker (52 SB, 10 HR)

1909 Ty Cobb (78, 9)

1909 Red Murray (49, 7)

1903 Jimmy Sheckard (67, 9)



h/t @EliasSports