Shohei Ohtani Finishes in Even More Historic Company as Regular Season Comes to Close
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday afternoon to close out the regular season at Coors Field.
The win put the Dodgers at 98-64 while the loss dropped the Rockies to a putrid 61-101. The Dodgers finished first in the National League West and secured the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs, while the Rockies finished last yet again.
The Dodgers will have a first-round bye in the playoffs and then will play the winner of the battle between the Milwaukee Brewers and the third wild card team (to be decided on Monday).
Though he could have rested in the regular season finale, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani elected to play. He went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.
Ohtani is the clear-cut favorite for the National League MVP Award this season after putting together one of the best seasons we've ever seen in baseball history.
He ended up hitting .310, falling just shy of the batting title in the National League. He also pounded a league-high 54 homers and 130 RBI. He stole 59 bases and re-wrote the history books in several different areas.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani was 2nd in MLB in both HR & SB
He’s the 3rd player to finish a season top-2 in MLB in both HR & SB, joining:
1909 Ty Cobb
1908 Honus Wagner
And this one, also per Langs:
Shohei Ohtani led the NL in HR & had 59 SB
He’s the 5th player to lead his league in HR *and* have MORE than 40 SB in a season since 1900, joining:
1912 Tris Speaker (52 SB, 10 HR)
1909 Ty Cobb (78, 9)
1909 Red Murray (49, 7)
1903 Jimmy Sheckard (67, 9)
h/t @EliasSports
When Ohtani eventually wins the MVP, it will be his third award in the last four years. He previously won two awards with the Los Angeles Angels in the American League.
