St. Louis Cardinals Backstop Moves Up in National League History with Big Game Friday

Most career multi-home run games by a (primary) catcher in the National League:

37- Mike Piazza

28- Gary Carter

22- Roy Campanella

20- Javy Lopez

19- Johnny Bench

16- Todd Hundley

15- Willson Contreras (Via 2 in an 8-5 @Cardinals win over the Royals on Friday)

14- Gabby Hartnett pic.twitter.com/lRZ9zGPm7q