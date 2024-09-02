St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Joins Elite Club in National League History

800+ career extra base hits when playing as a 1st baseman - National League history (1876-present):

987- Todd Helton

964- Jeff Bagwell

869- Freddie Freeman

841- Andres Galarraga

817- Joey Votto

801- Paul Goldschmidt (Via 2 doubles in today's 14-7 @Cardinals win over the Yankees)