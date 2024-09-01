St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker Posts Historic Stat Line Against New York Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals hadn't had much success in The Bronx over the past few decades, until they finally got the better of the New York Yankees this weekend.
It started with a 6-5 win on Saturday, which was their first-ever victory at the new Yankee Stadium and their first road win against New York since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series. A lot of that is due to a lack of opportunities over the years – they had only played a total of seven games at the Yankees over the last 60 years, after all.
On Sunday, the Cardinals won 14-7 to claim the series and hang around in the NL Wild Card race, thanks to another historic performance.
Right fielder Jordan Walker, who was recalled from Triple-A on Thursday, went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, four runs and a stolen base in the series finale.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Walker is the first player to go 5-for-5 or better with at least one home run, three RBI and four runs against the Yankees since Al Simmons in 1929. Jimmy Dykes is the only other player in MLB history on the list alongside Walker and Simmons, starting the exclusive club on Oct. 2, 1925.
Walker is the only one of the three to also steal a base in the same game.
Walker, 22, has spent most of this season in the minors after struggling coming out of the gates in April. On the whole this year, he is still batting just .195 with a .566 OPS.
The home run Walker hit and the base he stole Sunday were each his first of 2024.
In 2023, Walker hit .276 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, seven stolen bases, a .787 OPS in 117 games.
Walker won't be able to salvage his 2024 campaign enough to match those numbers, but his historic showing on Sunday was certainly a good start.
The Cardinals are set to open another road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
