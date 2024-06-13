St. Louis Cardinals' First Baseman Ties Hall of Famer on Awesome List in National League History

Most career home runs hit when playing as a 1st baseman in the National League (1876-):

446- Jeff Bagwell

433- Willie McCovey

376- Andres Galarraga

370- Ryan Howard

362- Todd Helton

354- Albert Pujols

345- Joey Votto

335- @Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (Via 1 today)

335- Gil Hodges pic.twitter.com/RA4vqynQZO