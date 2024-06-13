St. Louis Cardinals' First Baseman Ties Hall of Famer on Awesome List in National League History
Thursday ended up being a historic day for St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a home run as the Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Busch Stadium.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs hit when playing as a 1st baseman in the National League (1876-):
446- Jeff Bagwell
433- Willie McCovey
376- Andres Galarraga
370- Ryan Howard
362- Todd Helton
354- Albert Pujols
345- Joey Votto
335- Paul Goldschmidt (Via 1 today)
335- Gil Hodges
Considering Hodges is a Hall of Famer, that's quite an accomplishment for Goldschmidt, who has a chance to catch Votto this season as well.
It's also a nice accomplishment for Goldschmidt considering what a down year it's been for him. Hitting just .226 with a .653 OPS, he now has eight home runs and 27 RBI in his age 36 season.
Goldschmidt has more than those 335 homers for his career - he actually has 348 but those other 13 came while playing other positions in the lineup. He's a lifetime .290 hitter who has spent his entire career in the National League. He's in his 14th major league season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals. This is his sixth season with the Cardinals.
Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He also won National League MVP back in 2022 at the age of 34.
With the win, the Cardinals are now 33-34 and in second place in a crowded National League Central. They trail the first-place Brewers by 6.5 games.
