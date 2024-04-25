St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Masyn Winn Makes Franchise History With Blazing Speed
Masyn Winn stayed hot in the St. Louis Cardinals' win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, doing most of his damage on the basepaths.
Winn notched a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh, with the Cardinals already up 2-1. When second baseman Nolan Gorman slapped line drive to left, Winn had his sights set on an insurance run.
The 22-year-old shortstop got a good jump on a hit-and-run and came all the way around to score on a single, making it a 3-1 contest.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Winn made it from first to home in 8.66 seconds. That is the fastest first-to-home time by a Cardinals hitter since the Statcast era began in 2015.
Winn is batting .313 with an .803 OPS so far in 2024. With four stolen bases through the Cardinals' first 25 games, Winn is on pace for 26 swipes on the season.
According to Baseball Savant, Winn ranks in the 86th percentile in sprint speed. He was in the 92nd percentile in 2023.
Winn made his MLB debut midway through last season, at which point we was pegged as a top-25 prospect in all of baseball. He went on to hit .172 with a .467 OPS.
In 137 plate appearances in 2023, Winn had 29 total bases and two stolen bases. He already has 28 total bases and four stolen bases in just 80 plate appearances in 2024.
Winn and the Cardinals have Thursday off after taking two-out-of-three against the Diamondbacks. They will get going again Friday when they open a road series with the New York Mets.
