St. Louis Cardinals Set Unfortunate Record in Team History in Tuesday Loss to Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in a National League Central battle. The 3-2 defeat dropped the Cardinals to 61-64 on the season while the win moved the Brewers to 73-52.
Milwaukee is one of the most surprising teams in baseball while St. Louis is one of the more disappointing clubs in the sport.
While the loss was tough, the question really is: Who was actually there to see it? The Cardinals, one of the most supported teams in baseball, set a disappointing record in ballpark history on the night.
Per Katie Woo, who covers the team for 'The Athletic:'
Tonight’s announced paid attendance of 30,022 is the smallest non-pandemic crowd in the history of Busch Stadium lll
This ballpark opened up in 2006, so to see this be most-sparsely attended game in nearly 20 years is tough for St. Louis, The Cardinals had six hits in the defeat, with a Matt Carpenter home run accounting for the only runs. The Brewers scored single runs in the second, fifth and eighth innings.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 7:45 p.m. ET. Youngster Tobias Myers will pitch for Milwaukee while veteran Kyle Gibson will go for St. Louis. Myers is 6-5 this season with a 2.81 ERA while Gibson is 7-5 with a 4.26 ERA. The finale of the series will come on Thursday afternoon and then the Cardinals will travel to Minnesota for a weekend series with the Twins.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.