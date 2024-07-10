St. Louis Cardinals Star Moves Up the Ranks in NL History with Homer on Wednesday

Most career home runs hit when playing as a 3rd baseman - National League history:

509- Mike Schmidt

461- Eddie Mathews

389- Chipper Jones

381- Aramis Ramirez

336- Ron Santo

327- @Cardinals Nolan Arenado (Via going deep this afternoon against KCR)

327- Matt Williams

311- Ron Cey