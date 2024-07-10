St. Louis Cardinals Star Moves Up the Ranks in NL History with Homer on Wednesday
By hitting a home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado moved up an impressive list in National League history among third basemen.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs hit when playing as a 3rd baseman - National League history:
509- Mike Schmidt
461- Eddie Mathews
389- Chipper Jones
381- Aramis Ramirez
336- Ron Santo
327- Nolan Arenado (Via going deep this afternoon against KCR)
327- Matt Williams
311- Ron Cey
One of the best players in baseball over the last decade, Arenado now has 333 career homers. He's struggled in the power department this season, as this blast was just his eighth of the year. He's got 38 RBI and is hitting .268 as of this posting.
The 33-year-old is also just one RBI shy of a personal milestone - he has 1,099 RBI for his career.
An eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover, Arenado seems like he is on a Hall of Fame track in his career. He's won five Silver Slugger Awards and has finished in the Top-10 of MVP voting in six different seasons. He's led the National League in home runs three times (2015, 2016, 2018) and led the majors in RBI during the 2016 season. Even when hitting away from Coors Field, he's hit 26 or more home runs in each of this three years with the Cardinals. He is danger of failing to extend that streak this year, however.
The Cardinals entered play on Wednesday at 48-42 and in second place in the National League Central.
