Zack Wheeler Strikes Out 11 to Move Up Philadelphia Phillies' All-Time Leaderboards

Most career double digit strikeout performances by a pitcher in @Phillies franchise history (1883-):

70- Steve Carlton

48- Curt Schilling

31- Aaron Nola

29- Cole Hamels

25- Jim Bunning

22- Cliff Lee

17- Zack Wheeler (Via 11 in 6.1 IP on Saturday vs the Nationals)

16- Chris Short