Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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The NL East failed to send a team to the NLCS in 2025 for the first time in seven seasons. The division’s three top contenders responded to their disappointing years in very different ways.

After the Mets collapsed down the stretch last year, lead executive David Stearns reshaped the team’s core with a focus on defense—though free-agent additions Bo Bichette (third base) and Jorge Polanco (first base) will now be playing unfamiliar positions. New York is a threat to win the division, which they haven’t done since 2015, but the radical amount of turnover (five new starters in the field) will be a challenge.

The Phillies decided to keep the band together, re-signing 2025 NL home run champ Kyle Schwarber and longtime catcher J.T. Realmuto. Stalwarts such as Realmuto (35) and Bryce Harper (33) have started to show their age—Harper’s .844 OPS was his worst in seven seasons in Philadelphia. But the team’s pitching staff does give the Phillies a leg up.

The Braves, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017, retained their core but made improvements to the supporting cast. Atlanta will look for bounce-back seasons from several hitters who slumped last year (Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies, to name two), but the big concern is the rotation, which is led by a pair of pitchers (Chris Sale and Spencer Strider) with troubling injury histories.

The Marlins nearly finished .500 last year but can’t be expected to compete for the NL East crown with such an unproven roster: No one in their projected starting lineup has even three years of service time. Miami should at least finish ahead of the Nationals, who hired a startlingly young braintrust this offseason (the manager, GM and president are all in their 30s), traded All-Star pitcher MacKenzie Gore and appear set to start another rebuild.

Bo Bichette is one of several Mets playing in new positions this season. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1st: New York Mets (91–71)*

Steve Cohen is the only owner willing to spend as much as the Dodgers. That’s helped the Mets build a deep roster around Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. New York may still be a bit short on elite pitching, though top rookie Nolan McLean could help there.

2nd: Philadelphia Phillies (88–74)*

Dave Dombrowski has built many contenders, but his winter inactivity, aside from re-signing Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realtmuto, was jarring. Adding Adolis García to replace Nick Castellanos isn’t a title-winning move. The Phils need a fresh wave of young talent.

3rd: Atlanta Braves (85–77)

Former Rockies manager Walt Weiss takes over for Brian Snitker. GM Alex Anthopoulos has shown he can construct a title team, but the Braves need stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley to stay on the field more than they did last year.

4th: Miami Marlins (74–88)

Miami punched above its weight last season and still only won 79 games. Kyle Stowers leads an underrated lineup, but the core of this roster is a year or two away from peaking. The Marlins will need more investment when its contention window opens.

5th: Washington Nationals (57–105)

New manager Blake Butera, 33, and executive Paul Toboni, 36, may provide the youthful energy the Nats need to stomach the long rebuild ahead. But for now, James Wood is their only recent All-Star on the roster and their pitching staff is MLB’s weakest.

* denotes playoff team

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