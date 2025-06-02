Today in MLB History: Blown Call Robs Detroit Tigers' Armando Galarraga of Perfect Game
For as long as there has been baseball, there have been umpires missing calls.
Some bad calls worth raising an eyebrow over, while others lead to ejections after heated arguments. But in almost every case, the anger in the morning newspaper or on social media fizzles out by the time the next game gets underway.
But even after 15 years, one botched call remains as infamous as any other.
On June 2, 2010, the Detroit Tigers were facing off against the Cleveland Indians in a run-of-the-mill regular season showdown. Armando Galarraga was on the mound for the Tigers, looking to further bury the last-place Indians.
Galarraga was far from a household name, having posted a negative WAR and an ERA over 5.00 in 2009, but he had finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2008. The 28-year-old, who started the season in the minors, was going to make the most of his chance at Comerica Park that evening.
Right out of the gates, Galarraga didn't give an inch. Even though he didn't record his first strikeout until the final batter of the fourth inning, Cleveland had yet to put a single man on base.
Galarraga continued to mow down his opponents, taking a perfect game into the top of the ninth on just 75 pitches.
With two outs and the bid still alive, Jason Donald sent a grounder to first baseman Miguel Cabrera. Galarraga went to cover the bag, and Cabrera flipped him the ball just in time to complete the historic performance.
Galarraga won the footrace to first, but umpire Jim Joyce thought differently. He called Donald safe, much to Galarraga's shock and dismay. Since the play predated the modern challenge system, there was nothing to do about the missed call except continue with the game, following some choice words from Cabrera and manager Jim Leyland.
The Tigers got the final out the very next at-bat, so Galarraga wrapped up the complete game shutout having allowed just one hit. Detroit won 3-0.
And yet, the uproar surrounding the incident took center stage over the next few days. Many urged the commissioner's office to overturn the call retroactively, to no avail. Some Tigers fans went as far as sending Joyce death threats, even as Joyce publicly apologized to Galarraga and admitted he got the call wrong.
Galarraga acknowledged and accepted Joyce's apology, ironically saying that nobody's perfect.
Instead of becoming the 21st pitcher ever to toss a perfect game, Galarraga became known for the "28-Out Perfect Game" and the "Imperfect Game." The Tigers designated the Venezuelan righty for assignment the following offseason, and he made just 13 more MLB appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros before getting relegated to the minors and various international leagues.
Galarraga is probably one of the more famous players with a career WAR under 3.0, regardless of the reason for his place in the history books. His legacy will always been tied to Joyce and that one missed call, and the introduction of enhanced video review will likely prevent anyone else from meeting the same fate ever again.
