Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves Up Franchise Leaderboards
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened Sunday's contest against the Athletics with a two-base knock, but the Toronto Blue Jays still found themselves trailing late.
The All-Star first baseman struck out to end the seventh, stranding a man on base. The A's proceeded to add an insurance run in the top of the eighth, giving the Blue Jays an even deeper hole to dig out of.
Addison Barger flipped that deficit with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the frame, though, crushing a three-run home run to right-center. Nathan Lukes added an RBI single a few batters later, putting the Blue Jays on top 6-4.
And just for good measure, Guerrero came back to life with a two-RBI double that capped the game-winning rally. Toronto held on to win 8-4, completing the sweep and notching a fifth consecutive victory in the process.
Guerrero finished the contest 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. According to TSN's StatsCentre, Sunday marked the 47th game of Guerrero's career in which he recorded multiple extra-base hits, which is tied for the eighth-most in franchise history.
Carlos Delgado owns the record with 113 such performances, followed by Vernon Wells, Joe Carter, Jose Bautista, George Bell, Edwin Encarnacion and Lloyd Moseby.
Guerrero is now batting .283 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBIs, an .829 OPS and a 1.7 WAR so far in 2025. The four-time All-Star hit .293 with an .887 OPS between 2021 and 2024, averaging 34 home runs, 35 doubles, 101 RBIs and a 4.6 WAR per year.
The 26-year-old slugger has yet to miss a game this season. He has appeared in 755 of Toronto's last 767 games dating back to 2020, giving himself ample opportunities to notch multi-extra-base hit outings.
The Blue Jays will take Monday off, then host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. First pitch for that series opener is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
