Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Extends Historic Hitting Streak to 20 Games

Players with 35+ hits, 10+ doubles, 10+ homers & 10+ walks over a 20-game span in MLB's modern era:



Babe Ruth, Yankees (1922)

Rogers Hornsby, Braves (1928)

Lou Gehrig, Yankees (1936)

Joe DiMaggio, Yankees (1937)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., @BlueJays (2024)