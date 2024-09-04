Toronto Blue Jays Do Something Unfortunately Not Done in Last 10 Years of Team History

#BlueJays losses when up 5+ runs through the first 2 innings of a home game:

Tonight vs PHI (Led 6-1, Lost 10-9)

4/23/2014 vs BAL (Led 6-1, L 10-8)

8/21/2006 vs OAK (Led 8-0, L 12-10)

9/20/01 vs BAL (Led 5-0, L 12-6)

5/7/00 vs CLE (Led 6-0, L 10-8)

9/7/93 vs OAK (Led 5-0, L 11-7)