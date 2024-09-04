Toronto Blue Jays Do Something Unfortunately Not Done in Last 10 Years of Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a very disappointing loss on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, falling 10-9 at Rogers Centre.
It's always disappointing to lose when you score nine runs and it's always disappointing to lose when you have 16 hits as Toronto did, but it's even worse to fall when you were staked to a 6-1 lead after one inning.
That's right, Toronto had a five-run cushion after one inning of play, only to surrender multi-run innings in the third, seventh and ninth.
Per @StatsCentre, it was one of the worst losses in Jays' franchise history.
#BlueJays losses when up 5+ runs through the first 2 innings of a home game:
Tonight vs PHI (Led 6-1, Lost 10-9)
4/23/2014 vs BAL (Led 6-1, L 10-8)
8/21/2006 vs OAK (Led 8-0, L 12-10)
9/20/01 vs BAL (Led 5-0, L 12-6)
5/7/00 vs CLE (Led 6-0, L 10-8)
9/7/93 vs OAK (Led 5-0, L 11-7)
The bullpen allowed six runs in the defeat, with Chad Green suffering his second blown save since Sunday. He gave up three earned in the ninth inning.
The Jays are now 67-73 on the season. They are destined to finish last in the American League East after making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and three of the last four.
The Blue Jays and Phillies will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Left-hander Christopher Sanchez will pitch for Philly while Bowden Francis gets the ball for Toronto. He's on a great run, sitting at 8-3 thus far with a 3.66 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.