Most career home runs by a (primary) 1st baseman at age 25 or younger:

222- Jimmie Foxx

201- Albert Pujols

188- Orlando Cepeda

163- Prince Fielder

155- Hal Trosky

141- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Via going yard in Thursday's 9-2 @BlueJays win vs NYY)

140- Boog Powell

133- Eddie Murray pic.twitter.com/PZTKHd4rQs