Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves Up Exclusive Career Home Run List
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may have started 2024 on a bit of a slump, but his bat has certainly come back to life as of late.
The 25-year-old first baseman hit a solo home run in sixth inning of the Toronto Blue Jays' 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and six total bases.
Guerrero is now batting .289 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, an .816 OPS and a 2.0 WAR on the season. Just since April 28, though, Guerrero is batting .332 with a .904 OPS.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Guerrero now ranks sixth all-time among primary first baseman with 141 career home runs before turning 26 years old. His homer on Thursday broke a tie with longtime Baltimore Orioles slugger Boog Powell.
Guerrero passed Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, another Orioles legend, earlier this season.
Jimmie Foxx owns the record with 222, followed by Albert Pujols and his 201. The rest of the top five consists of Orlando Cepeda, Prince Fielder and Hal Trosky.
If Guerrero finishes this season with more than 25 home runs, he will pass Trosky. If he gets hot and reaches 34 home runs, Guerrero will bump Fielder out of the No. 4 spot.
Guerrero turns 26 years old on March 16, 2025.
After finishing sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, Guerrero fully broke out when he finished runner-up in AL MVP voting in 2021. He hit 48 home runs that season, which are the most by a player in their age-22 season or younger in MLB history.
From there, Guerrero was again named an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. He won the Home Run Derby last July and became the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24 this past January.
Guerrero was named an All-Star finalist on Thursday night. He will go head-to-head with Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle in Phase 2 of the fan voting next week, with a spot in the American League's starting lineup on the line.
