Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named All-Star Finalist
For all the struggles the Toronto Blue Jays have gone through this season, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has still proven to be one of baseball's most popular stars.
Phase 1 of voting for the MLB All-Star Game has come to a close, and the league announced the results Thursday evening. The top two vote-getters at each position – or top six for outfielders – were named finalists, and Guerrero made the cut in the American League.
Guerrero is joined by Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. Guerrero had more votes than Mountcastle after the first update was issued on June 17, but he was overtaken by June 24 and remained behind when Phase 1 wrapped up.
Vote totals are reset when Phase 2 gets underway, however, leveling the playing field for the two first basemen.
Guerrero is currently batting .288 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, an .803 OPS and a 1.9 WAR. Mountcastle, meanwhile, is batting .278 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, a .795 OPS and a 1.9 WAR.
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor – who is batting .241 with 20 home runs, 58 RBI, an .825 OPS and a 1.2 WAR – got beat out in the fan vote by both Guerrero and Mountcastle.
Guerrero is trying to make his fourth consecutive All-Star Game. He finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, also winning a Silver Slugger that same year, before earning a Gold Glove in 2022.
The 25-year-old won the Home Run Derby last summer after finishing second in 2019. In 2021, Guerrero became the youngest All-Star Game MVP in league history.
Phase 2 of All-Star voting begins Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Fans are permitted to vote a maximum of once a day through July 3, when the AL and NL starting lineups will be announced on ESPN.
Pitchers and reserves will then be selected by the Commissioner’s Office, which will reveal its picks on July 7.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on June 16.
