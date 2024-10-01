Toronto Blue Jays Limp to Finish Line in Historically Sour September
As the Major League Baseball playoffs begin on Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will be sitting at home. After making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Jays were expected to compete for a berth again in 2024, but it just didn't happen.
The Jays started slow and then dealt with injury issues to closer Jordan Romano and shortstop Bo Bichette. At the trade deadline they dealt away key players like Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Nate Pearson and Kevin Kiermaier.
All told, Toronto finished at 74-88, which was good enough for last in the American League East. Despite a wealth of talent entering the season, the Jays had the fourth-fewest wins in the American League.
They also made unfortunate team history with a shotty month of September as well.
Per @StatsCentre:
74-88 after wrapping up their season with yesterday's 3-1 defeat to the Marlins, the #BlueJays (after flirting with getting to the .500 mark in August) cratered to a 7-17 September that ended 2024 on a sour note. With that, they registered the 4th worst closing month on this list
There are real questions about the Jays will move forward after this year's disappointment. Will they re-arrange things in the front office? Will they move on from manager John Schneider? Will they extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and trade Bichette? Will they look to tear down the roster further by also dealing Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt?
There are a lot of questions right now, and the Jays have a whole offseason ahead to answer them.
