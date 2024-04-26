Toronto Blue Jays Provide Update on Injury to Top Prospect and Status of Former Ace
The Toronto Blue Jays provided an update on Friday on the health of both top prospect Ricky Tiedemann and former ace Alek Manoah.
Per Kaitlyn McGrath, who covers the team for 'The Athletic:'
#BlueJays injury updates:
Ricky Tiedemann has left ulnar nerve inflammation and team is hopeful he can throw again in 7-10 days.
Alek Manoah will pitch again for Triple A Buffalo on Tuesday
Chad Green rehabbing for 3-7 more days then team is hopeful he can start throwing
Given the propensity for elbow discomfort to turn into a season-ending diagnosis, this is actually excellent news for Tiedemann, who is the No. 1 prospect in the organization. He's struggled so far in 2024, going 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three appearances for Triple-A Buffalo, but he possesses the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over. He's struck out 10 batters in 8.0 innings this year and K'd 82 in 44.0 innings a season ago.
If he is healthy, there is thought that he could make his Major League debut this season.
As for Manoah, he'll get another start in Triple-A after a sloppy last rehab performance. He's been out all year with shoulder discomfort, which comes off the heels of his disappointing 3-9 season in 2024.
He allowed six runs on seven hits with four walks in his rehab start on Wednesday. If and when he does make it back to the Majors, he's likely to supplant Yariel Rodriguez from the rotation.
The Blue Jays are currently 13-13.
