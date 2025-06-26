Toronto Blue Jays Throw Massive Shade at Cleveland Browns in Savage Social Media Post
The Toronto Blue Jays took a massive shot at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday during their game with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo made an extremely wild throw home, airmailing the catcher, allowing a run to score, which caused the Blue Jays to say:
The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues...
That shot at the Browns' QB situation came completely out of left field, which makes it even that much more perfect.
The Browns re-entered the NFL in 1999 and have famously been looking for a franchise quarterback to provide the team some stabiliy. They signed Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed contract before the 2022 season, but it's been a disaster as he's struggled, been suspended and spent a ton of time on the injured reserve with various injuries.
Beyond Watson, the Browns have tried Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Colt McCoy, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and several others throughout the years.
They did make the playoffs with Mayfield during the COVID 2020 season, even winning a game in the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also made the playoffs in 2023 when Joe Flacco led them there following a Watson injury.
Kelly Holcomb helped them get to the playoffs earlier in the 2000s.
As for the baseball game? The Blue Jays lead 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning as of this posting. Toronto entered play at 42-37 while Cleveland entered at 40-38.
The Blue Jays will be in action on Friday at the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.
