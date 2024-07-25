Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continuing to Move Up American League History Amid Trade Rumors

Most home runs in the American League pre-age 26:

222- Jimmie Foxx

216- Alex Rodriguez

207- Mickey Mantle

190- Mike Trout

189- Ken Griffey Jr.

168- Joe DiMaggio

167- Juan Gonzalez

160- Tony Conigliaro

159- Manny Machado

155- Hal Trosky

148- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

148- Jose Canseco pic.twitter.com/1RPeq7B6uZ