Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continuing to Move Up American League History Amid Trade Rumors
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, 6-3, to move to 46-55 on the year. It was a good win for Toronto as rumors continue to swirl about the trade deadline and the possibility of the team blowing up the roster.
While it looks as if they'll end up holding onto superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., trade rumors continue to swirl around him too. However, he's still producing, going 2-for-3 on Wednesday with two runs scored, two RBI and hitting his 18th homer of the season.
That home run also helped him move up a prestigious list in American League history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most home runs in the American League pre-age 26:
222- Jimmie Foxx
216- Alex Rodriguez
207- Mickey Mantle
190- Mike Trout
189- Ken Griffey Jr.
168- Joe DiMaggio
167- Juan Gonzalez
160- Tony Conigliaro
159- Manny Machado
155- Hal Trosky
148- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
148- Jose Canseco
The 25-year-old Guerrero has the entire rest of the season to add to this tally, as he won't turn 26 until spring training of next year. He's now hitting .296 and has posted an OPS of .854.
A four-time All-Star, Guerrero Jr. now has the 148 career homers and 466 RBI. While it looks like the Blue Jays will hold onto him, they could move on from shortstop Bo Bichette or pitchers Yimi Garcia, Erik Swanson, Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt.
The Blue Jays and Rays will wrap up their series on Thursday afternoon with first coming from Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. ET. Bassitt (8-8, 3.71) will pitch against Taj Bradley (5-4, 2.63).
