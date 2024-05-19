Triple King Jarren Duran Does Something Not Done For Last 80 Years of Red Sox History
Boston Red Sox' speedster Jarren Duran just can't stop hitting triples, and he's doing it at a better rate than anyone in the last 80 years of team history.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Jarren Duran is the first Red Sox player with 7+ triples in a season since Jackie Bradley Jr in 2016.
He’s the first with 7+ triples in the team’s first 47 games of the season since Lou Finney in 1940.
Duran's development has been a major key for the Red Sox this season, especially in the wake of injuries to Trevor Story, Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas offensively.
At the time of this posting, he's hitting .271 this season with a .784 OPS. He's been a catalyst for the lineup, hitting at the top of the order. He's also played a very solid outfield as well after having some questions about that portion of his game earlier in his career.
Duran made his major league debut back in 2021 and struggled to find his footing for the first two years, before really taking off in 2023. Along with Ceddanne Rafaela and Tyler O'Neil, the Red Sox have one of the most dynamic outfield trios in all of baseball.
The Red Sox entered play on Sunday at 22-24 and in fourth place in the American League East. If they are going to get back over .500 and make noise in the playoff race, they'll need Duran to keep performing offensively.
The Red Sox play the Rays on Monday night at 6:50 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.