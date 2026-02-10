How Latest Zac Gallen Update Could Shake Up Free Agent Pitching Market

Talks are reportedly "heating up" surrounding one of the top starting pitchers who remains unsigned this late in the offseason.

Free agent Zac Gallen is drawing the "most interest" from the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The 30-year-old has been widely viewed as one of the best available pitchers this offseason, yet the fact he remains unsigned leaves many questions about how teams view him and his current market.

Gallen didn't have his best season last year, posting a 4.83 ERA in 192 innings pitched and 33 starts. While this could be playing a factor in how his free agency has unfolded, Gallen is just a couple of years removed from his 2023 campaign, where he was an All-Star and finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting.

With pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training as early as this week, Gallen will be one of the big names to keep an eye on as his impending signing could have a major effect on any other last-minute moves this offseason.

Starting pitching options dwindle with Gallen's status looming

How Gallen's free agency plays out now could have massive ramifications across the league. In the short term, with the start of the season getting closer, Gallen may be in a position to consider a more team-friendly deal that would give him the chance to re-enter free agency again very soon. This, in turn, could impact the pitching market in next year's offseason or whenever Gallen becomes a free agent again.

With at least four teams reportedly showing interest in Gallen right now, if he does end up signing with someone relatively soon, that leaves at least three clubs who might still be interested in adding a quality arm before the season starts. The number of available starters who could make an impact, though, is dwindling. Some of the top names who are still free agents right now include Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito, Max Scherzer, and Patrick Corbin. Zack Littell, who has major league experience as both a starter and reliever, could also be an intriguing option this late in the offseason.

But as things stand, Gallen remains one of the last big dominoes of the offseason just waiting to fall. He can be a major game-changer for any pitching staff, and that kind of arm isn't always still available in mid-February.

