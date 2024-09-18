Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves Up Yet Another Historic List as Toronto Blue Jays Lose

(Related) Most single season 3+ hit games by a @BlueJays player:

22- Paul Molitor (1993)

21- Vernon Wells (2003)

19- John Olerud (1993)

19- Wells (2006)

18- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024 via a double and 2 singles tonight vs TEX)

18- Tony Fernandez (1987)

18- Shannon Stewart (2001) https://t.co/58WXYibI18