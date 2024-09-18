Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves Up Yet Another Historic List as Toronto Blue Jays Lose
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Texas Rangers 13-8 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The win moved the Rangers to 72-79 on the year while the loss dropped Toronto to the same record.
Though it's been a down year for the Blue Jays that will result in them missing the playoffs, it's been a historic year in many ways for Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The 25-year-old went 3-for-5 on Tuesday, raising his batting average to .322. He now has 28 homers, 97 RBI and is likely to finish in the Top-10 of American League MVP voting.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most single season 3+ hit games by a @BlueJays player:
22- Paul Molitor (1993)
21- Vernon Wells (2003)
19- John Olerud (1993)
19- Wells (2006)
18- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2024 via a double and 2 singles tonight vs TEX)
18- Tony Fernandez (1987)
18- Shannon Stewart (2001)
Those are some of the most beloved names in team history, so it shows just how impactful Guerrero Jr. has been this season. He made the All-Star team again this summer and is carrying a .942 OPS.
It will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays handle him moving forward. He's ticketed for free agency after the 2025 season so do the Jays work to extend him this offseason? Or, do they trade him? Could they just run it back next year and see what happens in his free agency?
The Blue Jays have just 11 games to play and they will take on the Rangers again on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.
