Washington Nationals Achieve Feat Not Seen in Over 100 Years By Racking Up Stolen Bases

Andrés Chaparro became the 23rd different Washington Nationals player to steal a base this season in Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Braves, matching the mark posted by the 1917 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) steals second base against Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Alika Williams (25) during the first inning of the second game of a double header at PNC Park.
Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) steals second base against Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Alika Williams (25) during the first inning of the second game of a double header at PNC Park. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
On top of leading MLB in stolen bases, the Washington Nationals managed to make history with their savviness on the basepaths Tuesday night.

Of course, the Nationals got their doors blown off by the Atlanta Braves, only recording three hits en route to 12-0 loss. Washington also drew three walks, though, one of which was taken by rookie designated hitter Andrés Chaparro, who also got hit by a pitch.

The 25-year-old got plunked with a man on third in the bottom of the first inning. He then swiped second, notching his first stolen base of the season.

Charparro became the 23rd different Washington player to steal a base this season, adding to their league-leading total of 198.

According to the team's communications department, the Nationals have become the first team since the 1917 Pittsburgh Pirates to have 23 different players steal a base in a single season.

While Chaparro and three others have stolen just one base for the Nationals this season, 19 players have stolen multiple and seven have reached double digits. Center fielder Jacob Young leads the team with 31, followed by shortstop CJ Abrams and his 28 swipes.

Lane Thomas, who got dealt to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the trade deadline in July, also stole 28 bases in his 77 appearances before getting shipped out of town.

Second baseman Luis García Jr. has 21 stolen bases, while James Wood has notched 12.

Young, Abrams, García, Wood, Chaparro, right fielder Dylan Crews, shortstop Nasim Nuñez and third baseman José Tena, who have combined for 105 stolen bases, are all 25 years old or younger. Washington's young core could improve on those numbers in 2025, if they are all given full seasons to contribute.

The Nationals and Braves are set to close out their series at 6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

