Wednesday is the 31-Year Anniversary of a Very Special Day in Toronto Blue Jays History
October 23rd is the anniversary of the day the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series title, making it one of the most special and important days in franchise history.
This Wednesday marks 31 years since that day, which is the last title in team history. It was also the second consecutive title for the Jays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies in that series.
The Blue Jays won that series 4-2, with Joe Carter hitting a game-winning home run off Mitch Williams in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 6. The Jays won the clincher, 8-6, thanks to that three-run ninth inning.
Carter had two home runs and eight RBI in that series to help lead the Blue Jays offense. Roberto Alomar hit a whopping .480 with six RBI as well, while catcher Pat Borders hit .304. Hall of Famer Paul Molitor hit .500 (12-for-24) to win the World Series MVP.
On the mound, Juan Guzman had a 3.75 ERA for the series and Dave Stewart got two starts as well. The Blue Jays were denied a chance at a three-peat in 1994 because of the strike which canceled the remainder of the season and the World Series. They were just 55-60 when that season was canceled, however.
Toronto has had some good teams since the 1993 season, but haven't been able to close the deal. The Jays made the ALCS in both 2015 and 2016, but ultimately came up short. They made the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, but failed to win a single game in the postseason.
