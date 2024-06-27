Yankees' Star Aaron Judge Puts Himself in Historic Company with Another Home Run
The New York Yankees were blown out 12-2 by the New York Mets on Wednesday night but that didn't stop Yankees' star Aaron Judge from continuing to set take aim at the baseball record books.
Judge went 2-for-2, launching his 30th home run in the loss, which has significance for a number of reasons.
First, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
players to hit 30+ HR in their first 80 games of a season multiple times:
Babe Ruth 4x
Mark McGwire 4x
Barry Bonds 4x
Aaron Judge 2x
Albert Pujols 2x
Sammy Sosa 2x
Roger Maris 2x
Jose Canseco 2x
Ken Griffey Jr. 2x
Yes, there's a steroid connection to Canseco, McGwire, Bonds and Sosa, but that is a list of some of the best home run hitters in baseball history. Ruth, Bonds and Pujols each have more than 700 career homers while Griffey has more than 600.
There's also this, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
That's No. 30 for Aaron Judge, who's on pace to become the first Yankee to hit 60 or more home runs twice in his career.
That's true, as hard as it is to believe. Ruth never hit 60 homers in a season, neither did Mantle, while Roger Maris did it only once.
If Judge keeps up this kind of production, he's going to be in line to win his second American League MVP Award as well. He previously won the award back in 2022.
The Yankees are now 52-30 on the season and lead the American League East by 1.0 game over the Baltimore Orioles.
The Yankees will play the Blue Jays on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.
