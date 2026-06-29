Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Guardians, Tigers-Yankees, Mets-Blue Jays)

We’re nearly into July and nearly all 30 teams are in action on a busy Monday night of MLB action.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and a low-scoring game in the Bronx for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, June 29.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (-149) vs. Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees UNDER 8 (-118)

Toronto Blue Jays (-122) vs. New York Mets

Cleveland Guardians (-149) vs. Texas Rangers

I’m not sure what the Rangers’ plan is after opening with Tyler Alexander, who pitched the last two days, but it can’t be great. Meanwhile, Guardians starter Parker Messick had a solid start against Texas earlier this month already.

While he’s not a starting pitcher, the Guardians are 18-9 vs. southpaw starters this season, with the Rangers at 10-8 vs. LHP.

I’ll take Cleveland to get back on track at home against a potential bullpen game for Texas.

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees UNDER 8 (-118)

I can’t bet on the Yankees after their showing at Fenway Park over the weekend. It’s always a good idea to fade the road team on Sunday Night Baseball the next day, even if they’re only going from Boston to New York.

I also can’t bring myself to bet on the Tigers, though. They’re just 12-28 on the road and 9-17 vs. LHP this season.

I’ll instead fade both teams and take the UNDER tonight.

Casey Mize has allowed nine ER in 27 IP (3.00 ERA) since returning from the injured list, and Ryan Weathers has bounced back nicely (two ER in 12.1 IP) from a few tough outings.

Toronto Blue Jays (-122) vs. New York Mets

Toronto is six games under .500 on the season, but the Jays have gone 12-9 against left-handed starters. That’s bad news for Sean Manaea, who has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 14.1 innings this season.

Despite his strikeout numbers dropping, Yesavage has put together a few good starts in a row, allowing 4 ER in 13 IP across his last two outings.

I’ll take the Jays to bounce back at home against a Mets squad that is 16-25 on the road this season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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