Paul Goldschmidt Bolsters First Base Market With New Report

There are still some intriguing free agents available across Major League Baseball right now, including former Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt.

On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Goldschmidt is planning to play in 2026 despite not finding a home yet.

"Paul Goldschmidt, 38, is preparing to play in 2026 despite not having a contract yet," Morosi wrote. "Goldschmidt posted a .981 OPS against left-handed pitching for the Yankees last season."

First Base Market

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) follows through on a single against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With just a few weeks to go until Spring Training, there are a handful of options remaining at first base and Goldschmidt is one of the very best options. Goldschmidt slashed .274/.328/.403 in 146 total games played for the New York Yankees. On top of this, he hit 10 homers and drove in 45 runs. He's one of the more accomplished players in general in free agency with an MVP award under his belt, seven All-Star nods, four Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. Spotrac is currently projecting him to land a deal worth just over $7.1 million across one season.

Beyond Goldschmidt, the top remaining options in free agency are Rhys Hoskins, Miguel Andújar, Carlos Santana, and Justin Turner, among others. Hoskins is 32 years old and is projected to land a deal just north of $7 million annually by Spotrac. He hit 12 homers and drove in 43 runs in 2025 across 90 games played for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Andújar can play all over the field and slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs in 94 games played in 2025. He's also 30 years old. Santana is 39 years old and doesn't provide much upside offensively any longer at this point in his career. Turner is 41 years old and is in a similar boat as Santana at this point.

There aren't a ton of options left, but the fact that Goldschmidt is playing, adds to the market.

