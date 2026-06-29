Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 29

The New York Yankees return home from a four-game sweep at Fenway Park to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Tigers are looking to turn things around on the road after a 1-5 homestand, including dropping two of three to the Yankees last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Monday, June 29.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-181)

Yankees -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Tigers +119

Yankees -143

Total

8.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Casey Mize (2-5, 2.95 ERA)

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.95 ERA)

Casey Mize allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings against the Yankees in his last start. He had allowed three runs in 8.2 innings in his previous two outings.

Ryan Weathers took down the Tigers last start, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings. It was his second straight start allowing just one run in at least six innings after a stretch of rough outings.

Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): DSN, YES

Tigers record: 35-49

Yankees record: 48-35

Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Casey Mize OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+116)

The Yankees’ bats have been silent recently, going at least 4.2 innings without a hit to start each of the last three games. Mize hasn’t regularly racked up the strikeouts this season, but he has against the Yankees in his career.

The right-hander has 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings against New York since the start of last season. I’ll take these plus odds for him to get to six again tonight.

Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I can’t bet on the Yankees after their showing at Fenway Park over the weekend. It’s always a good idea to fade the road team on Sunday Night Baseball the next day, even if they’re only going from Boston to New York.

I also can’t bring myself to bet on the Tigers, though. They’re just 12-28 on the road and 9-17 vs. LHP this season.

I’ll instead fade both teams and take the UNDER tonight.

Casey Mize has allowed 9 ER in 27 IP (3.00 ERA) since returning from the injured list, and Ryan Weathers has bounced back nicely (2 ER in 12.1 IP) from a few tough outings.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.