Jose Altuve Missing From Houston Astros' Lineup, Dealing With Side Discomfort
Jose Altuve is not a part of the Houston Astros' starting lineup for their series finale against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, according to manager Jose Espada's official lineup card.
This will mark just the fifth game the 34-year-old has missed this season. Utility man Mauricio Dubón, who won a Gold Glove in 2023, will start at second base in Altuve's place.
Altuve started dealing with right side discomfort in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the A's. He was in visible pain after fouling off a 2-1 sinker, and while he stayed in to finish out the at-bat, he exited the contest in the top of the sixth.
After the game, Altuve told reporters that he wasn't worried about his status moving forward and that he would simply see how he felt the next day. He also said it did not feel similar to the oblique injury that sidelined him for most of July last season.
Altuve missed 72 games in 2023 due to a laundry list of injuries. He faced issues with his thumb, oblique, heel, knee and shin, resulting in his fewest plate appearances in a non-COVID year since his rookie season in 2011.
With 2024 winding down, Altuve is batting .302 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .806 OPS and a 3.6 WAR. He was named an All-Star for the ninth time in his career earlier this season, making him one of the most decorated active players in the game.
The Astros will surely need Altuve for their upcoming playoff run, so his injury status will be worth keeping an eye on. Houston currently leads the Seattle Mariners in the AL West standings by 3.5 games.
In the meantime, the Astros will close out their series with the Athletics at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, then hit the road to face the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.
