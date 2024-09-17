Bo Bichette Finally Returns to Toronto Blue Jays Following 2 Months on Injured List

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 SS Bo Bichette reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game



🔹 INF Will Wagner (left knee inflammation) placed on 60-day IL



🔹 OF Daulton Varsho (right shoulder strain) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14



🔹 OF Steward… pic.twitter.com/AW72TVpcSL