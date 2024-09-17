Bo Bichette Finally Returns to Toronto Blue Jays Following 2 Months on Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday evening.
Bichette had been out since July 19, when he left a game against the Detroit Tigers early due to a right calf strain. He previously spent time on the injured list with another right calf strain in June, in addition to missing four games earlier in July with fascia strain in his right calf.
The two-time All-Star started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo last week and proceeded to hit .286 with one double, two RBI and a .643 OPS in the minors. After two months on the shelf, Bichette was finally cleared to return to the big leagues.
Bichette is back in the Blue Jays' starting lineup on Tuesday, starting at short and batting second against the Texas Rangers.
Joining Bichette on the active roster is outfielder Steward Berroa, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Outfielder Daulton Varsho, on the other hand, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, while rookie infielder Will Wagner hit the 60-day injured list with left knee inflammation.
Relief pitcher Nick Robertson, who the Blue Jays claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels earlier on Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Bichette's return brings more pedigree to Toronto's lineup, but it remains to be seen if he will help them win games down the stretch.
The 26-year-old infielder was having the worst season of his professional career before he went down, batting .222 with four home runs, 30 RBI, five stolen bases, a .595 OPS and a -0.3 WAR through 80 games.
Between 2019 and 2023, Bichette hit .299 with an .827 OPS, averaging 27 home runs, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
Bichette appeared in 159 games in 2021, matched that total in 2022, then played in 135 games in 2023. He can appear in a maximum of 92 games in 2024, and that's if he plays in all 12 of the Blue Jays' remaining contests.
Toronto has one year of team control left on Bichette's deal, having signed him to a three-year, $33.5 million contract extension back in 2023. He and All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are both slated to hit free agency at the end of 2025.
For now, though, Bichette will try to use the last few weeks of 2024 to get his groove back, starting with Tuesday's series opener against the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
