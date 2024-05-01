Baltimore Orioles Lose Young Stud Pitcher to Injured List, Recall Former All-Star
In a disappointing development, the Baltimore Orioles have lost young stud pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the injured list. However, they have also brought back former All-Star John Means from the injured list in a corresponding move.
Per Danielle Allentuck of BaltimoreBanner.com on social media:
Orioles news: Grayson Rodriguez is going on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 30. John Means was activated
It is interesting that they are bringing Means back now, not on a start day, which makes me think he could be going in the bullpen
Allentuck corrected herself in a subsequent message, saying that Means was brought up today because his rehab window was up. Means figures to take Rodriguez's spot in the rotation, although Kyle Bradish is also due to come back from the IL this week.
The 24-year-old Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA thus far this season (six starts). He's struck out 37 batters in 34.0 innings. He made his Major League debut a season ago, when he went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA as the Orioles won 101 games and the AL East crown.
As for Means, the 31-year-old Kansas native is a six-year Major League veteran. He served as the O's ace through the lean rebuilding years and made the All-Star team back in 2019. He's 74-69 lifetime with a 3.74 ERA.
The Orioles enter play on Wednesday at 19-10 overall. They'll take on the New York Yankees on Wednesday night with the first pitch from Camden Yards coming at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN