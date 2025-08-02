Baltimore Orioles Lefty Makes Unfortunate Team History Not Seen in Nearly 40 Years
After trading away Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano and Andrew Kittredge at the MLB Trade Deadline, the Baltimore Orioles lost 1-0 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.
The loss dropped Baltimore to 50-60 as they continue to be one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league. The win moved the Cubs to 64-45 but they remain one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
Though he earned the tough-luck loss, Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers delivered a gem on the mound, going eight innings and striking out eight. He allowed just one run on four hits while walking zero. He's now 4-2 with a 1.44 ERA and his performance made some franchise history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy.
Trevor Rogers is the first Orioles pitcher to have a start of 8+ IP, 1/0 R and 0 BB and receive the loss since José Bautista on Sept. 3, 1988.
The 27-year-old has only appeared in nine games this season. A trade deadline acquisition last season, he is in the sixth year of his career with the Miami Marlins and Orioles. He's gone just 19-36 lifetime.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.. ET. All-Star left-hander Matthew Boyd will pitch for the Cubs while Tomoyuki Sugano will counter for the O's.
Sugano, in his first year from Japan, is 8-5 with a 4.38 ERA. Boyd has been excellent, going 11-4 with a 2.47.
Related MLB Stories
BIG IMPACT? The Astros reacquired Carlos Correa on Thursday, but will it make the impact that fans think it will? CLICK HERE:
UPDATE on SHOEHI: Shohei Ohtani left the game as a pitcher on Wednesday night. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE: