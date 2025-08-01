Recently Traded Outfielder Exits the Baltimore Orioles Near Top of Historic List
On Thursday, in advance of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles traded longtime outfielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets, ending Mullins' tenure in the Charm City.
The 30-year-old North Carolina native spent eight years in Baltimore, making the All-Star Game in 2021 when he hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases. He also helped the O's go through a painful rebuild that turned them from a last-place team into a World Series contender in 2023 and 2024.
He also leaves Baltimore near the top of an exclusive list in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career leadoff home runs - Player with the #Orioles franchise:
44- Brady Anderson
18- Mullins
13- Don Buford
13- Al Bumbry
13- Brian Roberts
12- Gunnar Henderson
6- Adam Jones
5- Jack Tobin
5- Fred Schulte
5- Paul Blair
5- Melvin Mora
5- Nate McLouth
5- Seth Smith
Anderson, 61, is one of the most decorated players in the last 40 years of team history, so joining him on any list is impressive for Mullins. He spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, Orioles and Cleveland Indians, but he spent 14 of those seasons with the O's. A three-time All-Star, he hit 210 career home runs, including a whopping 50 in 1996. He had three seasons of 20 homers or more.
He received MVP votes in two separate campaigns.
With the Mets, Mullins will join a stacked roster that is making a run at a World Series. He will pair with Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in the linup, and the Mets also added Ryan Helsley to the back end of their bullpen.
The Mets will play the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Orioles will visit the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET.
