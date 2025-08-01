Recently Traded Outfielder Exits the Baltimore Orioles Near Top of Historic List

(Related) Most career leadoff home runs - Player with the #Orioles franchise:

44- Brady Anderson

18- Mullins

13- Don Buford

13- Al Bumbry

13- Brian Roberts

12- Gunnar Henderson

6- Adam Jones

5- Jack Tobin

5- Fred Schulte

5- Paul Blair

5- Melvin Mora

5- Nate McLouth

5- Seth Smith https://t.co/lRvX8ONIx4