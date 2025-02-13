Baltimore Orioles Trade Acquisition Unlikely to Be Ready For Opening Day with Injury
Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, as the Orioles announced he suffered a knee injury in the offseason.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com on social media:
LHP Trevor Rogers has a right knee subluxation. He’s weeks behind schedule and unlikely for Opening Day roster, per #Orioles GM Mike Elias.
The 27-year-old Rogers was acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline in 2024 from the Miami Marlins. He had a dreadful year in 2024, going a combined 2-11 with a 4.92 ERA. An All-Star in 2021, he's 15-34 lifetime with a 4.36 ERA. He did not appear in the playoffs for Baltimore, who were swept in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
His injury represents another question for the O's in the rotation this season. They've lost Corbin Burnes (ARZ) and John Means (Unsigned) to free agency, and Kyle Bradish will be out until midseason or so with elbow surgery.
The O's have signed veteran Charlie Morton and Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano, but neither of them represent sure things, either. Morton is now 41 years old and Sugano is 35, and he's never pitched at the major league level.
Even with those questions, the O's figure to be very strong in 2025, as they still possess one of the best young cores in all of baseball. Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rustchman, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday will continue to make the O's intriguing.
Baltimore opens up the season on March 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
