Boston Red Sox Sign Alex Bregman to Massive Three-Year Contract
The long offseason stalemate is over, as longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has finally chosen a new home.
The multi-time All-Star has agreed to a three-year deal worth $120 million with the Boston Red Sox.
From the @MLB account on "X:"
Red Sox, 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agree to 3-year deal with opt outs after 2025 and 2026 seasons, per multiple reports including http://MLB.com's . @Feinsand
Per previous reporting, Bregman had no interest in a short-term deal, but that's what he ends up getting. We'll learn more later if he really wanted to land in Boston, or if he just really enjoyed the high annual average value of the contract.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022) and a two-time All-Star. He's also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He'll help lengthen the Red Sox lineup and will give Boston one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Furthermore, he played for manager Alex Cora when Cora was a bench coach in Houston, and Cora speaks very highly of him. He'll bring a winning pedigree to a clubhouse that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021.
Defensively, Cora will have to figure out how he'll handle things moving forward. It seems as if Bregman is likely to play second base, but that's not official yet.
