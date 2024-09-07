Bo Bichette to Begin Rehab Assignment For Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette is on the mend as he works back from a calf injury. He hasn't played since July 19.
Per Sportsnet:
The Toronto Blue Jays are planning to send shortstop Bo Bichette on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.
Bichette will stay with the team through their weekend series on the road against the Atlanta Braves before joining the Bisons, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Arden Zwelling reported Friday.
That's certainly good news for a few different reasons. One, it's just nice to see Bichette back on the field again. You never want to see players injured, so getting back out there will be a nice way for him to end his season.
Secondly, if the Blue Jays are to trade Bichette in the offseason (as has been speculated), it would behoove them to get Bichette back on the field and perhaps put together a strong ending that could drive up his value in the offseason.
If they are not going to trade him, getting him back out there could provide him with a spark of confidence heading into 2025.
It's been a dreadful year for Bichette, who is hitting just .222 with four homers. He's been on the injured list multiple times and has played just 80 games. His underperformance is a major reason why the Blue Jays are likely to finish last in the American League East.
The 26-year-old is a two-time All-Star who led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022. He received MVP votes in each year from 2021-2023 and is a lifetime .290 hitter, even despite his subpar year this year.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.