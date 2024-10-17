Boston Red Sox Pitcher Michael Fulmer Reportedly Trending Towards Spring Training Return
The Boston Red Sox took a long-term flier when they signed right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer to a two-year contract last winter, and it looks like the deal might actually bear some fruit come 2025.
Fulmer underwent elbow surgery in October 2023, knocking him out for the entire 2024 campaign. He had already undergone Tommy John surgery in March 2019.
As expected, Fulmer did not appear in any games for the Red Sox or their minor league affiliates this past season. However, Fulmer spoke with Rob Bradford of WEEI and the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast on Wednesday, and he confirmed that he is throwing off a mound and trending towards being ready for Spring Training.
Fulmer was once one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball, starting when the New York Mets picked him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. The Mets traded Fulmer to the Detroit Tigers at the 2015 deadline in exchange for Yoenis Céspedes, setting Fulmer up to make his big league debut with a new franchise the following season.
In 2016, Fulmer won AL Rookie of the Year. In 2017, he was named an All-Star. Between those two seasons, he went 21-19 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.137 WHIP and a 9.4 WAR.
Fulmer's production dropped off soon after, and his struggles continued when he made his return from Tommy John in 2020. The Tigers moved Fulmer to the bullpen in 2021, to respectable results, but still traded him to the Minnesota Twins midway through 2022.
From there, Fulmer tried to cling on with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, only to post middling numbers as a reliever. After going 10-12 with a 3.17 ERA, 1.320 WHIP and 2.8 WAR in 2021 and 2022, Fulmer went 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.333 WHIP and 0.2 WAR in his most recent major league season.
It remains to be seen if the Red Sox plan to use Fulmer as a reliever or starter when he does return to full strength, but he does have a solid enough track record in both roles. The 31-year-old righty is on a minor league contract as well, so Boston isn't financially committed to Fulmer in any major way.
