Boston Red Sox' Utility Player Nearing Return From Injury, But Won't Play a Lot Upon Return
The good news is that Boston Red Sox' utility player Rob Refsnyder is nearing a return from the injured list.
The bad news is that it doesn't appear that Refsnyder will play much upon his return.
Per Jen McCaffrey of 'The Athletic' on social media:
Refsnyder is in the clubhouse too. he’s playing at least one more full game in OF in Worcester. Said toe isn’t fully healed, he’ll just have to play through it. He’ll be getting some reps at 1B but his understanding is late in games if there’s a PH situation, not many starts
A few different things are in play here:
1) You have to be happy for Refsynder that he'll be back. Nobody wants to be injured and nobody wants to be rehabbing, so getting back into the clubhouse and around the guys clearly will be a good feeling.
2) However, since Refsynder says he doesn't expect many starts when he gets back, you have to wonder if the Sox handled his roster spot correctly this offseason.
Refsnyder has played primarily outfield since getting to Boston and once the team made the decision to give Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela lots of time out there, you had to wonder if they should have traded Refsnyder. In addition, they also traded for Tyler O'Neill and already had Masataka Yoshida. If Refsnyder is relegated to just pinch-hitting or late-game duties, you start to think if they should have traded him for pitching depth or prospects.
The 33-year-old player is headed into his ninth year in the big leagues with the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, Rangers, Twins and Red Sox. He's a lifetime .244 hitter, but he has found success with Boston, hitting .307 and .248 over the last two seasons, respectively.
At 10-9 overall, the Red Sox play the Guardians on Thursday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.
