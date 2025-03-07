Fastball

Boston Red Sox Star Third Baseman Rafael Devers Nearing Spring Training Debut

Manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that Rafael Devers should get into one of the Boston Red Sox's spring training games on either Tuesday or Wednesday after working through shoulder injuries.

Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) on deck to bat during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at JetBlue Park.
Rafael Devers, who has been sidelined all spring with shoulder injuries, has taken several steps towards his impending return.

Devers fielded ground balls at third base on Friday – right alongside blockbuster free agent signing Alex Bregman – as seen in a video WEEI's Rob Bradford shared from spring training. The 28-year-old superstar also took batting practice on a back field.

Manager Alex Cora said Friday that either Tuesday or Wednesday are the new target dates for Devers' Grapefruit League debut, per The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

On top of his health, Devers' future in the field has also come into question this spring. By signing Bregman, Boston brought in a Gold Glove third baseman who could force Devers to designated hitter.

Devers' absence to this point has made it difficult to read where the team is leaning for its primary defensive alignment. There will be two weeks of Grapefruit League action left once Devers returns, though – assuming he hits his updated target date – which doesn't give Cora & co. a ton of time to sort things out on the depth chart or in the clubhouse.

Bregman inked a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox last month, featuring opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. Devers, meanwhile, is heading into the second season of his 10-year, $313.5 million megadeal.

Devers was named an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2024, batting .272 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, an .871 OPS and a 3.7 WAR. The two-time Silver Slugger ranks second in the American League with 169 home runs since the start of the 2019 season.

The Red Sox have Grapefruit League games scheduled against the Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves over the next three days. After taking Monday off, Devers' debut could come against either the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday or the Twins on Wednesday, both of which would be home games in Fort Myers, Florida.

