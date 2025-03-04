Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby Suffers Oblique Strain, MRI to Determine Timeline
Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby was pulled in the second inning of Monday's spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds, leaving the mound with the training staff.
Manager Pat Murphy said Ashby suffered an oblique strain, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal's Todd Rosiak. He is set to undergo imaging Tuesday, but Murphy's initial impression that the injury won't result in a months-long absence.
Ashby hit the first batter he faced Monday with a pitch, then issued two walks. He didn't allow any hits or runs in his 1.0-plus innings of action, though.
Ashby went 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine inning and a 0.2 WAR in 2024, starting twice in 14 appearances.
The southpaw was coming off a lost 2023 season, which he missed while recovering from shoulder surgery. Between 2021 and 2022, Ashby went 5-12 with a 4.47 ERA, 1.367 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.8 WAR.
Ashby, who turns 27 in May, entered camp competing for a spot in Milwaukee's starting rotation. The club then signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana on Monday, likely pushing Ashby to the bullpen regardless of his injury status.
The Brewers do not have a Cactus League game Tuesday. They will return to action Wednesday for two split-squad games against the Chicago White Sox.
Related MLB Stories
- CLEMENT'S SCARY MOMENT: Ernie Clement got hit in the face by a fastball on Monday, but the Blue Jays infielder seems to have avoided a concussion or any fractures. CLICK HERE
- RASMUSSEN FINALLY DEBUTS: Tampa Bay gave Drew Rasmussen his first start of spring training against Atlanta on Monday, and he wound up tossing 2.0 stellar innings. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES PITCHER EARNS REDEMPTION: A shaky first frame led to AJ Smith-Shawver getting pulled, but Atlanta was able to insert the young righty back into its spring training showdown with Tampa Bay. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.